Shraddha Kapoor Makes Her Relationship With Boyfriend Rahul Mody Instagram Official!

New Delhi: Finally, ending days of speculation, actress Shraddha Kapoor has let the cat out of the bag. Yes! The stunning actress has made her relationship with writer Rahul Mody Instagram official. She took to her IG Stories and posted a selfie with her beau.

Both Shraddha and Rahul can be seen twinning in white while the Stree actress is holding Rahul's arm in the photo. In the caption, Shraddha wrote: "Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar" (Take away my heart, but at least return my sleep).

Reportedly, Shraddha and Rahul have been spotted at several events together. Recently, what added more fuel to the relationship fire on social media was when Shraddha was clicked wearing an 'R' pendant in a picture she shared on Instagram.

It is reported that the couple met on the set of 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', starring Ranbir Kapoor, where Rahul was as the writer of the film.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for 'Stree 2', the second instalment of the 2018 film starring Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Flora Saini, and Abhishek Banerjee.

The second part of the horror comedy bring back Rajkummar Rao's on-screen pairing with Shraddha. 'Stree 2' belongs to Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe, and will be released on August 15, 2024.