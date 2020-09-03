हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor pens birthday wish for 'precious Baapu' Shakti Kapoor

Shakti Kapoor turned 68 on Thursday and Shraddha Kapoor took to social media to wish him.

Shraddha Kapoor pens birthday wish for &#039;precious Baapu&#039; Shakti Kapoor

Mumbai: Actor Shakti Kapoor turned 68 on Thursday and his daughter, actress Shraddha Kapoor, took to social media to wish him.

Shraddha posted a throwback picture on Instagram of her father in a loose green T-shirt and a pair of black jeans.

"Birthday Baapu!@shaktikapoor Happy birthday to my precious Baapu! Thank you for being my Superhero and the best father in the universe," she wrote with the picture.

Shakti Kapoor's son, actor Siddhanth Kapoor, too, wished him on social media. He uploaded a picture in which we can see Shakti Kapoor holding baby Siddhanth in his arms.

"Happy birthday Pop. I love you. Thank you for everything," he captioned the image.

