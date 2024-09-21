Shraddha Kapoor Redefines Success As 'Cherishing Moments With Family Is True Achievement'

New Delhi: Bollywood Actress Shraddha Kapoor is known for her remarkable performances and box office triumphs. Her latest film, 'Stree 2', has not only topped charts but also reinforced the franchise’s position as one of the most successful in the industry. Yet, in a candid interview with 'Femina', Kapoor shared a refreshing perspective on success that transcends conventional metrics.

“For me, success is not defined by conventional measures. At this moment, as I speak with you, it’s about savouring a delicious meal, cherishing moments with my family, and nurturing meaningful relationships.” Her holistic definition emphasizes the importance of balance and personal fulfillment.

“To me, true success means having loved ones close, enjoying restful sleep, thriving in my work, balancing life, and being mentally at peace,” she elaborated, reflecting a deep understanding of life’s priorities.

Kapoor expressed admiration for her father and aunt, noting their relentless dedication and work ethic. “It’s amazing to see my dad and aunt still giving their all, never getting complacent – that’s deeply inspiring to me. Their generation approached their careers with a level of commitment that I truly admire” she stated. Shraddha added, expressing her admiration for her family's dedication and work ethic. “My dad’s stories remind me not to take anything for granted, and that keeps me grounded,” she concluded.

Her down-to-earth nature and genuine appreciation for the simple joys in life have endeared her to fans, who celebrate her not only for her acting talents but also for her humility. This relatable approach has garnered Kapoor a massive following on social media and solidified her status as a beloved figure in the industry. As she continues to shine on-screen, her personal values resonate widely, highlighting a deeper understanding of what it means to be truly successful.