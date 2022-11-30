Shraddha Kapoor shares no make-up selfie as she says to her fans, ‘Ache jokes sunao yaar’

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor has time and again proved why she is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram. The actress recently posted a no makeup selfie of herself with a witty caption, asking fans to share jokes with her. The comments section too was instantly filled up with hilarious comments from the netizens.

Known for her witty replies and comments on social media, Shraddha with her recent post again created frenzy on the internet. In the caption, she wrote, "Ache Jokes sunao yaar… Shaam aayi nahi neend pehle aa gayi."

One user commented, "डॉक्टर- चश्मा किसके लिए बनवाना है?

बब्लू- टीचर के लिए.

डॉक्टर- पर क्यों?

बब्लू- क्योंकि उन्हें मैं हमेशा गधा ही नजर आता हूं."

To this Shraddha responded with laughing emojis in the comments. Another user commented, " What do you call a rose that wants to go to the moon? Gulab ja moon ".

Even Varun Dhawan took to the comments section and wrote, " Ur a meme". To this Shraddha hilariously replied, "They call me MemeSaab"

Another comment read, "I figured out why Teslas are so expensive. It is because they charge a lot."

The actress who has achieved the massive milestone of 76 million followers on Instagram, is touted as the most loved actresses in the country. Her natural feed with no makeup selfies and pictures have always garnered immense love from her fans and the netizens.

Currently on the work front, she is being praised for her cameo in the song Thumkeshwari from Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Bhediya’ as that took the internet by storm. Apart from that, the actress will also be seen in the much-awaited ‘Stree 2’ and in Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Ranbir Kapoor.