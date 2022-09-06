Shraddha Kapoor suggests fans to enjoy Modak as much as they can-WATCH

NewsLifestylePeople
New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor is a simple and sensational actress who has time and again made us fall in love with her by simply being her true self. 

Just like the rest of India, Shraddha too is basking in the celebration of Ganesh Ji’s homecoming. She is often spotted sharing pictures from her pooja routine and expresses how much she enjoys Ganpati’s Aagman. Since the festival has begun, Shraddha has been seen enjoying different types of Modak and has been sharing the glimpse almost everyday!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today, she took to her social media and shared a picture of herself enjoying a large plate of Modak. She wrote “Kuch nahi hota bhaie, Khaate Jao”

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor is popular on social media with a following of 74.2 M people. While the actress amasses a huge number of followers on social media platforms, her profile speaks ‘effortless’! Shraddha usually shares natural pictures, yet she has managed to charm her audience with her aura!!

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled romantic comedy-drama with Ranbir Kapoor.

