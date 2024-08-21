Shraddha Kapoor Surpasses PM Narendra Modi, Becomes 3rd Most Followed Indian On Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor achieves social media milestone by overtaking PM Modi on popular platform Instagram. The actress reaches 91.4 million Instagram followers, just ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s 91.3 million. However, PM Modi remains the most-followed global leader on X (formerly Twitter) with over 101.2 million followers.

Shraddha Kapoor is celebrating the success of her latest film, the horror comedy 'Stree 2,' which hit theaters on August 15. Stree 2 became the first female lead film that shattered box office records, with an impressive score of Rs 255.35 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk.

co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles.

Most Followed Indian's On Instagram

Instagram stands as the top social media platform, offering everything from reels to updates on what’s trending. Stree 2 star Shraddha Kapoor has now entered the top 3 most followed Indians on Instagram. Leading the list is cricket legend Virat Kohli with an impressive 270 million followers, followed by international actress Priyanka Chopra with 91.8 million.

Other notable celebrities include Alia Bhatt with 85.2 million followers and Deepika Padukone with 79.8 million.

Stree 2 Tsunami

A sequel to the 2018 film Stree, Stree 2 on its sixth day earned ₹25 crore in India. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film released alongside Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa, and has been performing exceptionally well. According to Sacnilk.com, Stree 2 joined the ₹250 crore club on its sixth day.