Shraddha Kapoor wins Emerging Investor of the Year Award, says, ‘It doesn't matter how much money you have, it's...’

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor recently won the emerging investor of the year award. While the she is an actress by her profession, she keeps a good tab in managing her finances. Growing up, her parents taught her the same thing and now that she knows how to manage finances, she bagged Investor of Year Award by a leading business publication at an event recently.

While answering how Shraddha tapped into her entrepreneurial side, she says, “The idea of financial literacy has just started to become cool. Since childhood, one thing that has taught in my house is to take full responsibility, full accountability and to invest wisely. I still don't know anyone who does more diverse investments than my mom and more property investments than my dad and I have met a ton of financial advisers. Having said that, it doesn't matter how much money you have, it's what you do with that money and how that money works for you, and that I understood that at a very young age, while growing up only.”

She further added, “For example, if there is brand that I am endorsing, I need to realize if I should have equity or stakes in the brand. And there is no better and prouder feeling when you see those brands growing exceptionally or when they become a unicorn.”

When asked about what aspects she looks at when she is investing in brand, Shraddha revealed, “So as many film scripts I have been reading, I have been through the same number of pitch decks too. For me something that is really important while associating with a brand, beyond the numbers and projections, is that the founder's and the company's higher purpose which should definitely touch my heart. The revenue and the profitability are one part of it, but the higher purpose should touch my heart.”

