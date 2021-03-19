Shraddha Kapoor's beach pics from Maldives are postcard-worthy!

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Shraddha Kapoor is enjoying her holiday at the picturesque Maldives. The gorgeous beauty took to Instagram and dropped breathtaking pictures online.

Shraddha Kapoor is a water baby and her Maldives postcard-worthy pictures are solid proof of it. Take a look:

A few days back, she enjoyed the wedding festivity of her cousin and actor Priyaank Sharma with Shaza Morani. The gala event is hosted at Ozen Life Maadhoo, Maldives.

The actress also ushered in her 34th birthday celebration at the luxurious Maldivian property. Her gorgeous photos from the picturesque locale broke the internet, leaving fans gasping for breath.

On the work front, Shraddha has worked in several blockbuster movies in her career. She is also a trained singer and loves to croon. She was last seen in 'Street Dancer 3D' and 'Baaghi 3'.

She has an untitled Luv Ranjan romantic drama with Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline. Shraddha Kapoor fans are eagerly waiting to see the duo on big screens together. This is the first time that Ranbir and Shraddha have been paired together on-screen.