Shraddha Kapoor's neon outfit turns heads - See pics

New Delhi: The gorgeous generation next actress Shraddha Kapoor is currently busy shooting for her dance film with Varun Dhawan. Recently, she sneaked out some time and was spotted outside the Krome studio in Bandra. Guess, she was shooting for something? Well, the stunner wore a light shade denim jacket with neon coloured crop top and pants in a similar shade. Also, we loved her rainbow flip-flops. Shraddha was surprised to find the paps waiting for her right outside the studio. Check out her pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Shraddha is busy working on her big dance film titled 'Street Dancer'. It brings back the magical jodi of Shraddha and Varun together on-stage. The duo has previously worked in 'ABCD 2'. The dance drama is being helmed by ace choreographer turned filmmaker Remo D'Souza.

The lead pair is working hard for this venture which requires them to ace their dancing skills. A few days back, the actress was spotted outside a dance studio Mumbai and she looked simply breathtaking.

The title of the film 'Street Dancer' was announced recently with the release date. The dance drama will hit the screens on November 8, 2019. Earlier, Katrina Kaif was playing the lead in the movie but she backed out of the project and that's when Shraddha came on board.

Varun and Shraddha's on-screen chemistry got a huge thumbs up from fans in 'ABCD 2'.

The film is touted as the biggest dance film ever in 3D and will be bankrolled by T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza.