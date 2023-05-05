topStoriesenglish2603372
Shraddha Kapoor's New Haircut Goes Viral, Fans Are Remembering Her Look From 'Chhichhore'

The actress had donned a very cool casual look and looked super stunning. Her latest look has gone viral and fans are gushing about it how it resembles Maya.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 05:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

New Delhi: They say you change a girl’s hairstyle, and you change the girl. But in Shraddha Kapoor’s case, her latest short hair is giving us a major throwback from the time when Chhichhore was released.  Watching bubbly Shraddha so effortlessly play the role of Maya, who gracefully carried this signature haircut still has our hearts completely.  

Recently, Shraddha Kapoor was spotted in a red cap, with short wavy hair. The actress had donned a very cool casual look and looked super stunning. Her latest look has gone viral and fans are gushing about it how it resembles Maya.

Her film Chhichhore is one of the highest-grossing films of her career. The film won love and accolades from everyone and entered the 100 cr club. The film is full of nostalgia and plays on the themes of friendship and college life. The story revolves around Anni (played by Sushant) and his college buddies.

Last seen winning hearts in Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar, Shraddha Kapoor delivered the performance of her career. Her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor was fresh to audiences' eyes and her dance numbers from the film are still trending on social media. The actress currently has her much-awaited 'Stree 2' in the pipeline.

