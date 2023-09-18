trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2663934
Shraddha Kapoor's Trip To Chandigarh Is Filled With Fans' Love And Affection: Watch

During her visit to Chandigarh, Shraddha met a fan who brought a cake on the occasion of her father Shakti Kapoor's birthday. 

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor recently arrived in Chandigarh and it was nothing less than a dream come true moment for her fans. From cutting cake on her father Shakti Kapoor's birthday to getting gifts from her fans, Shraddha really had a great response from her fans in the city. This is indeed the actress's charm and her down-to-earth nature that she enjoys a distinct place in the hearts of her fans who always greet her with their unprecedented love. 

During her visit to Chandigarh, Shraddha met a fan who brought a cake on the occasion of her father Shakti Kapoor's birthday. While the actress cut the cake she was immensely overwhelmed and was seen expressing her gratitude to the fan. 


 

Later on, when Shraddha visited a mall for a store launch, she was attended by a huge crowd of fans. The fans were constantly hooting and cheering Shraddha's name. Responding to the same, the actress kept giving flying kisses and hand waves to her fans. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And then came the time, when Shraddha graced her presence on the stage and totally ruled over with her unbeatable charm. The actress grooved on the most loved song Show Me the Thumka. 

 

But this doesn't stop here as, when Shraddha came back to Mumbai she again received great love from her fans. While the actress was seen holding gifts in her hand, she even mentioned that 'I received these gifts from my fans'. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This indeed shows that Shraddha is indeed one of the most loved celebrities in the country and there is definitely no doubt about that. She is a true common man's heroine and people adore her for her grounded behavior and simplicity. 

Apart from this, on the work front, Shraddha will be next seen in Stree 2. 

