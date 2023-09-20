Shriya Saran Looks All Things Glam In Shimmery Red Gown, Fans Comment 'Hottie'

New Delhi: Shriya Saran has always been a trailblazer in the world of fashion. Her sartorial choices have often set trends and left a lasting impression. With her keen eye for style and the ability to effortlessly carry any look, Shriya has become a fashion icon in her own right.

In her recent appearance, she wore a cut-out shimmery red gown that left everyone in awe. The gown by Saisha Shinde featured a high slit, adding a touch of boldness to her overall look. Styled by the talented Malkit Gill and her styling team, Sanjam Kaur, Shriya never fails to make a statement.

Shriya's makeup was on point, with an overall glamorous look. Her ruby earrings, diamond rings, and bracelet from Urban Thesaurus added a touch of elegance and luxury to her ensemble. She completed the look with Steve Madden silver heels.

This stunning ensemble was not just a casual outing but her red carpet look for an award show. Shriya Saran knows how to command attention and steal the spotlight with her fashion choices. Her confidence and poise make her a true fashion diva.

As we admire this fabulous look, we can't help but look forward to Shriya Saran's upcoming projects and eagerly anticipate what she will dazzle us with next on the fashion front.