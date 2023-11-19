trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2689948
Shriya Saran To Perform At The Opening Ceremony Of IFFI 2023 In Goa

Shriya was last seen in Music School and she next has a Tamil film coming up called Naragasooran.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 02:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shriya Saran To Perform At The Opening Ceremony Of IFFI 2023 In Goa Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: It's finally time for Goa to host one of the biggest film festivals this month. Yes, it’s time for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2023 which will be held in Goa from 20th November. And while many prominent names in Bollywood are expected to attend, actress Shriya Saran will be seen performing at the opening ceremony of the festival and also grace the red carpet.

Though not many details are known about this festival, Shriya is very excited to perform to a live audience. She says, “Performing for a live audience is always exhilarating and always wonderful. I have shot for Drishyam in Goa it’s a beautiful place, and IFFI is a very prestigious platform, so I am honored. But I cannot say much about the performance because it will take away the charm. Looking forward to the 20th of November.” 

On the work front, Shriya was last seen in Music School and she next has a Tamil film coming up called Naragasooran. 

