close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Haasan croons for 'Khamoshi'

Actor-singer Shruti Haasan has lent her voice to a song in Prabhudheva and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer forthcoming horror movie "Khamoshi".

Shruti Haasan croons for &#039;Khamoshi&#039;

Mumbai: Actor-singer Shruti Haasan has lent her voice to a song in Prabhudheva and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer forthcoming horror movie "Khamoshi".

"I've been directed by Prabhudheva sir... I am happy he is a part of the film and what makes it super special is Tamannaah as she is one of my dearest friends. I'm glad to sing in her movie," Shruti said in a statement.

It is reported that the track is based on the theme of the film.

Having started her musical journey as a playback singer in her father Kamal Haasan's popular film "Chachi 420" in 1997, Shruti later crooned various numbers in multiple langauges.

As for Bollywood, she is known for singing songs like "Joganiyan" and "Sannata".

Directed by Chakri Toleti, "Khamoshi" will see Tamannaah in the role of a deaf and mute girl and Prabhudheva as the lead antagonist.

On working with Chakri, Shruti added: "Always happy to lend my voice to songs in films. Chakri is a director I have known for years and he directed the first film I composed music for...So it is special."

The movie is slated to release on May 31. It also stars Bhumika Chawla and Sanjay Suri in supporting roles.

 

Tags:
Shruti HassanJoganiyanSannatakhamoshi
Next
Story

Man booked for obscene post on Urmila Matondkar

Must Watch

PT5M6S

Who will be next Congress President? All eyes now on India's oldest party