Kamal Haasan

Shruti Haasan wishes daddy dearest Kamal Haasan on Father's Day, shares a goofy pic

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On the occasion of Father’s Day, Shruti Haasan pens an emotional note for her father and actor Kamal Haasan. Shruti, who shares a great rapport with her father, shared a monochromatic picture of herself with her father along with a beautiful post.

Posting it on Instagram, she wrote, “You are blessed if the person who you learn from the most and the person who makes you laugh the most also happens to be your parent :) happy Father’s Day @ikamalhaasan Thankyou for being My daddy dearest.”

 

Shruti is often seen sharing pictures with her father on her Instagram handle and this father-daughter relationship gains a lot of popularity on social media. 

On the work front, Shruti was last seen in two Telugu films - Ravi Teja's Krack and Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab. Currently, she is waiting for the release of Laabam. Helmed by late director SP Jananathan, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi. 

Shruti made her Bollywood debut with the film Luck in the year 2009. She was later seen in films like Gabbar is Back, Welcome Back, Rocky Handsome and Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji to name a few.

 

