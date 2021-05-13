Shruti Haasan's romantic cosy pics with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika go viral!

New Delhi: Actress Shruti Haasan and boyfriend Santanu Hazarika are spending their lockdown time together. Legendary star Kamal Haasan's daughter took to her Instagram handle and shared some cosy romantic pictures with her partner and bestie.

Fans are showering all the love to the actress's post with her boyfriend. Shruti Haasan captioned the post: Locked down with my bestie @santanu_hazarika_art #thankful #twopaithyams #yumyumfood #creativity #art #talk #happyvibes

Earlier this year, Shruti Haasan had dropped pictures with her rumoured beau Santanu Hazarika in her Instagram Stories. Santanu is a doodle artist and co-founder of the Gauhati Art Project. On her 35th birthday this January 28, the actress had shared loved-up pictures with him. However, the duo has yet to publicly confirm their relationship.

On the work front, Shruti was recently seen in Venu Sriram’s Vakeel Saab. The movie, a remake of Bollywood hit ‘Pink’, stars Shruti opposite Pawan Kalyan in a pivotal role.

The popular actress has 16.4 million followers on Instagram and is an avid social media user.