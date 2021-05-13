हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan's romantic cosy pics with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika go viral!

Actress Shruti Haasan and boyfriend Santanu Hazarika are spending their lockdown time together. Legendary star Kamal Haasan's daughter took to her Instagram handle and shared some cosy romantic pictures with her partner and bestie. 

Shruti Haasan&#039;s romantic cosy pics with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika go viral!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Shruti Haasan and boyfriend Santanu Hazarika are spending their lockdown time together. Legendary star Kamal Haasan's daughter took to her Instagram handle and shared some cosy romantic pictures with her partner and bestie. 

Fans are showering all the love to the actress's post with her boyfriend. Shruti Haasan captioned the post: Locked down with my bestie @santanu_hazarika_art  #thankful #twopaithyams #yumyumfood #creativity #art #talk #happyvibes

Earlier this year, Shruti Haasan had dropped pictures with her rumoured beau Santanu Hazarika in her Instagram Stories. Santanu is a doodle artist and co-founder of the Gauhati Art Project. On her 35th birthday this January 28, the actress had shared loved-up pictures with him. However, the duo has yet to publicly confirm their relationship. 

On the work front, Shruti was recently seen in Venu Sriram’s Vakeel Saab. The movie, a remake of Bollywood hit ‘Pink’, stars Shruti opposite Pawan Kalyan in a pivotal role. 

The popular actress has 16.4 million followers on Instagram and is an avid social media user.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shruti HaasanShruti Haasan boyfriendSantanu HazarikaKamal Haasanshruti haasan instagram
Next
Story

Mukesh Khanna's sister dies, Shaktimaan actor says 'I am shaken for the first time in life'

Must Watch

PT9M5S

Bollywood Breaking: Kapil Sharma show makes Sunny Leone special for the audience!