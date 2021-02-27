Shruti Haasan’s pictures with dad Kamal Haasan and rumoured beau Santanu Hazarika break the internet!

New Delhi: Actress Shruti Haasan in separate posts shared pictures with her father, actor Kamal Haasan and rumoured boyfriend Santanu Hazarika.

In an Instagram post, Shruti shared pictures with actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan and wrote, “Daddy dearest.” Shruti can be seen in a tie-dye tee, holding her phone, while her father stands behind her as she clicks a snap.

Take a look at her post:

Shruti, who is currently in Chennai, also uploaded an Instagram Story with Kamal and wrote, “So good to see Appa after ages and ages. Too busy.”

Meanwhile, Shruti dropped pictures with her rumoured beau Santanu Hazarika in her Instagram Stories. Dressed in the same green and black coloured tee, Shruti clicks a picture while Santanu stands beside her. In another picture, Shruti and Santanu can be seen in each other’s arms while sporting identical gothic masks. She wrote along with the picture, “Chennai Chilling Scenes.”

Check out her pictures:

Santanu is a doodle artist and co-founder of Gauhati Art Project. On her 35th birthday on January 28, the actress had shared loved-up pictures with him. However, the duo have yet to publicly confirm their relationship.

On the work front, Shruti has Venu Sriram’s Vakeel Saab lined up. The movie, a remake of Bollywood hit ‘Pink’, stars Shruti opposite Pawan Kalyan.