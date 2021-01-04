Shweta Kumari, who aspired big in Tollywood, entangled in drugs racket

Mumbai: Shweta Kumari, a Tollywood actress has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The 27-year old Shweta hails from Hyderabad and apart from working in Tollywood, Shweta has also featured in Kannada films, according to DNA India.

The actress who likely would have also dreamt of Bollywood has worked as the second female lead in over four Telugu movies.

However, the actress looks like on a break as has not worked in film for some time now.

Notably, Shweta Kumari's arrest comes following NCB's raid at a hotel in Mumbai that also resulted in the seizure of 400 gms MD worth over Rs 10 lakhs.

According to an ANI report, drug peddler Chand Mohammad was also caught red-handed, whereas, drug supplier Saaed is still absconding in a raid on Saturday (January 2, 2021).

The raid was reportedly conducted in a hotel at Mumbai's Mira Road. The NCB also conducted raids on Sunday at two places in the Western suburbs after getting information from the arrested people.

With the NCB in action, several celebrities have come under scanner over the past year.

From A-listers such as Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan to Rhea Chakraborty, Arjun Rampal, Karan Johar's party and Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa - all names have popped up in the case, in some ways or the other.

Recently, Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar was also issued a notice by the NCB in connection with the Bollywood drugs nexus, and the star director had responded via his lawyer. It has been learnt that Karan Johar's lawyer replied to the NCB notice and provided all the necessary information with regard to the 2019 viral party video.