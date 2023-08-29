trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2654912
NewsLifestylePeople
MISS DIVA

Shweta Sharda Crowned Miss Diva Universe 2023

The dancer-model will be representing India at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant later in November this year in El Salvador. 

Last Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 07:44 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shweta Sharda Crowned Miss Diva Universe 2023 Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shweta Sharda of Chandigarh is the winner of the Miss Diva Universe 2023 beauty pageant. Shweta won the prestigious title on Monday at an event in Mumbai.

The dancer-model will be representing India at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant later in November this year in El Salvador.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miss Diva (@missdivaorg)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miss Diva (@missdivaorg)

Meanwhile, Sonal Kukreja was crowned Miss Diva Supranational 2023 and Trisha Shetty from Karnataka secured the Miss Diva 2023 runner-up title.

Shweta, who hails from Chandigarh, is 22-year-old. She relocated to Mumbai at 16 to chase her dreams. She has been featured in several dance shows including 'DID', 'Dance Deewane' and ' Jhalak Dikhlaja'.

The Miss Diva Universe 2023 grand finale saw reigning Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Pratik Gandhi, Srinidhi Shetty, and Sangeeta Bijlani on the judges panel.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train