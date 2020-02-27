हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari look ravishing in pastel gowns at family wedding- Photos

The actress along with her daughter Palak Tiwari was busy with the family functions but sneaked out time to pose for the photo-op, looking simply ravishing.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Famous television actress Shweta Tiwari's brother Nidhaan's wedding celebrations treated fans with some great pictures. The actress along with her daughter Palak Tiwari was busy with the family functions but sneaked out time to pose for the photo-op, looking simply ravishing.

As it was a day wedding, they opted for pastel shade gowns and their pictures are breathtaking. Shweta took to Instagram and shared a few clicks from the wedding celebrations:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My #etherealgirl @palaktiwarii #nidwedsyas #bhaikishaadi

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Baaraati @arukverma @mattyadav @anuraddhasarin #nidwedsyas #Bhaikishaadi

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Khushiyaaann! @palaktiwarii @yasmin8388 #nidwedsyas #nidyas

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Familia #mummy #papa #bhai #bacche #nidwedsyas @palaktiwarii @tiwarinirmala @nidhaantiwari @yasmin8388 #nanhayatri

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on

They posed with relatives and friends at the functions.

On the work front, she ventured into the digital space with ALTBalaji and ZEE5 production 'Hum Tum And Them' last year. She is also seen playing the lead role in a new show titled 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan'.

Meanwhile, all eyes are set on her daughter's maiden project. She is quite popular on social media and often her pictures break the internet.

Palak is Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary's daughter. Shweta and Raja got divorced in 2012 after a marriage of nearly 14 years.

 

Tags:
Shweta TiwariPalak Tiwarinidhaan tiwari weddingpalak tiwari pics
