Shweta Tiwari flaunts her toned midriff in a glam yellow saree, photoshoot goes viral!

New Delhi: Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari is back with a sassy photo shoot and that too in a saree. her glamourous avatar has gone viral on the internet and rightly so! The stunner can be seen flaunting her perfectly toned midriff in a yellow designer saree.

Shweta Tiwari's bold photoshoot pictures have garnered a wow from fans. Take a look here:

Shweta Tiwari became a household name after she sizzled on the small screens as Prerna in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.

The Balaji Telefilms production remained the most loved daily soaps back in early 2000 and one of the most successful shows by Ekta Kapoor. The show had its reprised version 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' with a fresh cast and was widely appreciated.

Shweta has a son named Reyansh with estranged husband Abhinav Kohli. Before Abhinav, Shweta was married to actor Raja Chaudhary, however, they got divorced in 2007 after nine years of marriage. The couple has a daughter named Palak Tiwari.

The actress was last seen in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty.