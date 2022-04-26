New Delhi: TV star Shweta Tiwari recently shared a post for her trolls on Instagram and indirectly gave them a befitting reply to them for questioning her happiness. In her latest Instagram post, she shared pictures of her photoshoot in a floral maxi dress.

Shweta looked super happy in the photos and wanted to share her happiness with her fans. In the caption, she wrote, "They- 'Itna kya hans rahi hai..!' Us- 'tere Baap ka kya jaata hai.'" It appears as if trolls had questioned her for being happy and she wanted to show them that she remains unaffected by their comments.

Take a look at her post:

On the personal front, Shweta Tiwari has a daughter Palak Tiwari from her first marriage to Raja Chaudhary.

In 2007, Shweta divorced her first husband and in 2013, she got married for the second time to Abhinav Kohli. Shweta has a son, Reyansh from her second marriage. However, in 2019, Shweta separated from Abhinav Kohli and accused him of domestic violence against his daughter Palak.

Shweta Tiwari rose to fame with her popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagi Kay. She later featured in various other shows like Parvarish, Begusarai and Meri Dad Ki Dulhan. Shweta has also participated in multiple reality shows like Nach Baliye, Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.