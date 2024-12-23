Shyam Benegal Passes Away: Industry Mourns His Death; ‘He Created The New Wave Cinema’

Mumbai:Shyam Benegal, the iconic filmmaker and pioneer of India’s New Wave cinema, passed away on December 23 at Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai. He was 90. His passing marks the end of an era in Indian cinema, leaving behind a legacy of socially conscious and thought-provoking films that reshaped storytelling in the country.

Industry Mourns the Loss

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur paid a heartfelt tribute.

“He created ‘the new wave’ cinema. #ShyamBenegal will always be remembered as the man that changed the direction of Indian Cinema with films like Ankur, Manthan, and countless others. He created stars out of great actors like Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil. Farewell my friend and guide.”

Politician and author Shashi Tharoor expressed his grief, sharing a personal connection

“Mourning the passing of #ShyamBenegal, a giant of India’s New Wave cinema. My sisters and I knew him since our childhood when he photographed them as the first ‘Amul Babies.’ His impact will endure, but his passing is an immense loss, for cinema and humanity. ॐ शांति.”

A Legacy That Redefined Indian Cinema

Benegal celebrated his 90th birthday on December 14 with a grand gathering of close friends and family. The event saw the presence of stalwarts like Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and many others, who honored the director for his incredible contributions to cinema.

Over his illustrious career, Benegal directed masterpieces such as:

• Ankur (1973)

• Nishant (1975)

• Manthan (1976)

• Bhumika (1977)

• Mammo (1994)

• Sardari Begum (1996)

• Zubeidaa (2001)

Known for his sharp social commentary and authentic depiction of Indian society, Benegal was honored with the Padma Shri in 1976 and the Padma Bhushan in 1991 by the Government of India.

Benegal’s work not only inspired generations of filmmakers but also challenged societal norms and shed light on pressing issues through the lens of cinema. His contributions will forever be etched in the annals of Indian cultural history.

As the film fraternity and fans mourn his passing, his timeless work continues to inspire, ensuring his legacy lives on.