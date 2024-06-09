Advertisement
SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI

Siddhant Chaturvedi Unveils Latest Single 'Ittefaq'

The music video is set to star Siddhant alongside the talented actress Wamiqa Gabbi. 

Edited By: Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 02:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Siddhant Chaturvedi Unveils Latest Single 'Ittefaq' (Image : Instagram )

New Delhi: Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has recently revealed his latest single, "Ittefaq." Not only is he showcasing his acting skills on screen, but he's also proving his talent behind the scenes as the lyricist for the song.

Additionally, he will be showcasing his vocal abilities alongside singer Savera.

Fans are eagerly anticipating this new dimension of his artistry, With Siddhant's multifaceted involvement in the creation of  'Ittefaq',  His engagement in various aspects of the song's creation hints at a deeply personal project, heightening excitement even further.

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

The producer and composer duo of OAFF and Savera assure fans of a captivating melody with their latest offering. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the music video is set to star Siddhant alongside the talented actress Wamiqa Gabbi.

'Ittefaq' is set to hit the airwaves under the music label Play DMF. 

Stay tuned for its release! 

