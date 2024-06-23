Siddharth Mallya Ties The Knot With GF Jasmine, Unveils First Wedding Photo!

Vijay Mallya's son Siddharth Mallya tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Jasmine in stunning rituals in London on Saturday. Close friends and family attended the ceremony.

Jasmine shared the first pic from their dreamy wedding. The newlywed bride took to her Instagram stories and shared snapshots of their wedding.

In the photo, Jasmine was seen in a white wedding gown, holding hands with her husband Siddharth Mallya, who is seen wearing his gold wedding band. sharing a picture of their hands with the caption, 'Forever.' Taking to their official Instagram handle, the couple posted an adorable snapshot of their wedding day.

Have A Look At Couple's First Wedding Pics:

The caption read, "Mr. & Mrs. Muppet."

Last year the couple announced their engagement on Halloween. Jasmine took to her official handle and shared the good news. She wrote, 'October There were obviously other things that happened in October, but nothing else really matters anymore. Best day of my life. So thankful I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend. Thank you so much to everyone who helped make this day special'.

They shared engagement day photos, with Siddharth dressed as a 'Halloween pumpkin' and Jasmine in a 'witch costume', She was proudly showing off her engagement ring.

In addition to the wedding news, Sidhartha Mallya recently released a children's book titled 'Sad-Glad,' which is a picture book focused on helping children embrace and understand their changing emotions.