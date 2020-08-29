Siddharth Pithani, Rhea Chakraborty, Showik and staff on CBI radar, cross-questioning to bring out truth in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

New Delhi: The mysterious death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has kept the nation on tenterhooks, with new controversial developments coming to fore each passing day. Not just the family and friends of Sushant but the media, fans and colleagues - everyone wants to ensure justice is served to the deceased soul.

With the CBI inquiry in full swing, late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, whom Sushant's family accuses of pushing the star to an extreme end and exploiting his finances as well is being summoned for the second consecutive day by the probe agency.

Not just Rhea, but her brother Showik Chakraborty has also been part of the questioning so far. Here's a timeline of Day 2 CBI inquiry at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai:

Samuel Miranda reached the DRDO guest house at 10.38 am, Neeraj and Keshav at 10.51 am, Siddharth Pithani at 10.58 am and, Rajat Mewati at 11.05 am respectively.

These are the closest people associated with Sushant and were with him hours before he died. Therefore, the CBI has been questioning them since past many days and now it has been learnt that the officials will be cross-questioning them separately to verify their replies.

Rhea Chakraborty reached the DRDO guest house at 1.38 pm today along with her brother Showik. This is Rhea's second and Showik's third day quizzing with the CBI. Also, the brother-sister duo will be cross-questioned to draw a conclusion.

The CBI interrogation with Rhea, Showik and Sushant's other staff members is currently underway.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.