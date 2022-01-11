Siddharth’s tweet to Saina Nehwal lands him in trouble, NCW seeks action against actor

Chennai: Actor Siddharth's response to badminton player Saina Nehwal’s tweet about ‘security lapse’ faced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab has landed him in trouble for its ‘sexual innuendo’. Condemning ‘Rang De Basanti’ actor’s remarks, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday (January 10) sought "prompt and strict action" against him for using indecent language for women on social media.

In a statement issued by the NCW, which was shared by its chairperson Rekha Sharma on Twitter, the commission said that it had come across a post of actor Siddhart using lewd comments on Twitter on the post of Saina Nehwal.

Commenting on Narendra Modi’s ‘security breach’ in Punjab, Saina had tweeted, “No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi”.

Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna https://t.co/FpIJjl1Gxz — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 6, 2022

Siddharth responded to her tweet with, “Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna”.

When netizens criticized him for the sexual slurs in his tweet, he clarified, “COCK & BULL" That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period”.

"COCK & BULL" That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 10, 2022

However, NCW has termed Sidharth's tweet as being "misogynist and outrageous to the modesty of a woman amounting to disrespect and insult to dignity of women on social media platform”.

Stating that it had taken suo moto cognisance of the issue, the commission said that its chairperson Rekha Sharma had written to the Director General of Police, Maharashtra to investigate the matter and register an FIR under the relevant provisions of law.

Rekha Sharma has also written to Twitter India's Resident Grievance Officer, asking the social media platform to immediately block Siddharth's account and take appropriate action against him for posting offensive remarks on Nehwal's post, thereby "outraging her modesty and insulting her right to live with dignity."

(With inputs from IANS).