New Delhi: Actor Sidharth Malhotra dropped a selfie where he looks dashing in a yellow shirt on social media.

On Friday, the `Shershaah` actor took to his Instagram space and posted a picture where he donned a yellow shirt with a pair of chic shades. He smiled at the camera as he clicked a selfie from a low angle.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "You must go on adventures to find out where you truly belong".- Sue Fitzmaurice".

As soon as he shared the post, it was flooded with likes and comments. A fan wrote, "Selfie expert Malhotra saheb giving us good weekend vibes." Another fan wrote, "Best Person."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth`s upcoming film `Thank God` which was set to release this year in July has been shifted to Diwali 2022.

`Thank God` also stars actor Rakul Preet. Helmed by Indra Kumar, `Thank God` is touted as a slice-of-life film. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.

Apart from `Thank God`, Sidharth also has a few projects in the pipeline. He is working on `Mission Majnu`, a spy movie directed by Shantanu Bagchi alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He is also shooting for the action-thriller `Yodha` starring Disha Patani.