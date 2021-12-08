हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra mourns demise of Gen Bipin Rawat, shares picture from 'Shershaah' trailer launch

Sidharth Malhotra expressed his grief over the sad demise of Gen Bipin Rawat. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a group picture from his movie Shershaah's trailer launch held at Kargil on the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas, this year.

Sidharth Malhotra mourns demise of Gen Bipin Rawat, shares picture from &#039;Shershaah&#039; trailer launch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The news of the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat has shaken the whole nation. Actor Sidharth Malhotra also expressed grief over the sad news and shared his recent picture with the late dignitary, on his social media handle.

ba

Sidharth who played the titular role in the recently released patriotic movie 'Shershaah', took to his Instagram handle and shared a group picture from the movie's trailer launch held at Kargil on the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas, this year.

The snap features the family members of late Indian army captain Vikram Batra, whose life and valour were depicted in the movie. The picture also featured the lead cast of 'Shershaah'-- Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, movie producer Karan Johar and director Vishnuvardhan posing with CDS General Bipin Rawat.

Sharing the picture, Sidharth wrote, "Really sad and shocked at the tragic loss of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 others. It was an honour to meet him recently at Shershaah's trailer launch. Om Shanti #RestIn Peace #BipinRawat."

 

The sad news was confirmed by Indian Air Force today through their official Twitter handle that read, "With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident."

The helicopter crashed around noon shortly after it took off from the Air Force base in Sulur, Coimbatore, for Wellington in the Nilgiri Hills. The General was heading to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today.

 

A veteran of counterinsurgency warfare, CDS Rawat served in the most difficult terrains including northern and eastern commands.

CDS Rawat was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978. He previously served as Chief of the Army Staff from January 2017 to December 2019. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sidharth MalhotramournsGen Bipin RawatCDsShershaahTrailer launchKargil Vijay Diwas
Next
Story

10 types of 80 kg sweets came in for VicKat’s wedding; dhokla and dal kachori served in breakfast

Must Watch

PT1H3M40S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail, Dec 08, 2021