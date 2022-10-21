Sidharth Malhotra talks about his movie 'Thank God', says 'It is all about karma and how if...'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who was seen in a complete action mode in `Shershaah` is all set to make everyone laugh with his comical skills. He talks about his film `Thank God` and says people will connect with the film and it will make them laugh and think.

Moreover, he finds the overall experience of doing the film quite exciting and especially because it is something he is doing for the first time.

He told IANS: "Doing a commercial comedy film is very challenging but it was fun because of director Indra Kumar as he has been doing such films. But for him also it was different as it is not just a pure comedy and a film with a strong message." Later, he adds how the theme of this movie connects with many individuals and him too.

"This movie gives a lesson that we growl up.listening to. It is all about karma and how if you do good to others you get it back. My grandmother taught me the same."

Sidharth got his first lead role in Karan Johar`s `Student of the Year`. But reaching till here was never easy for him and his parents had a lot of apprehensions when he told them about his planning to shift Mumbai and make a career in acting.

He further recalls his initial years of acting and adds: "When I came to Mumbai my parents stopped me saying a lot of things. Like we are taught in middle class family. It will need a lot of money and not easy to get a break.

"All these typical apprehensions and fear were there in my parents` mind and it`s all karma that things worked out for me. I got good projects. So, here also I will say `Thank God`.