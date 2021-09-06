Sidharth Shukla’s prayer meet to take place today at 5pm, fans invited to join virtually!

New Delhi: Days after the shocking demise of the most favourite TV actor Sidharth Shukla, a prayer meet has been organized on Monday in order to remember the departed soul. Well, the family has also decided to welcome Sidharth’s extended family which is his fans in his prayer meet and so they have asked the fans to join them via a Zoom link at 5 pm today.

The post was shared by actor and Sidharth’s friend Karanvir Bohra on the behalf of the Shukla family which includes his mother and both the sisters.

Sharing the post on his Instagram handle, Karanvir wrote, “Let's all come together today at 5pm for special prayers and blessings for our friend #sidharthshukla organized by his mother #ritaaunty and his sisters #neetu and #preeti and sister #shivanididi @brhamakumaris_bk #seeyouagain on the other side bro..”

Recently, Karanvir went late actor Sidharth Shukla's residence in Mumbai. His appearance was captured by paps at the site. Recently, Karanvir reposted a video of him at Sidharth's funeral in which a pap is heard calling Bohra 'gareeb' for arriving in a Ciaz car.

Shunning the paps over their verdict, "Ciaz gadi mein aye hai, gareeb lag rahe hai!" So sad, are we here to make 5-star appearences? We came to meet a mother who just lost her son. And this is what certain press people notice during such a grieving time? This is exactly what gives press people a bad name."

The late actor Sidharth Shukla's last rites were performed at Oshiwara crematorium in the afternoon on September 3, 2021.

For the unversed, TV’s most popular face and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday (September 2), with many suspecting it to be a heart attack. His viscera samples have been sent to a forensic laboratory for examination though initial reports did not reveal any signs of unnatural death, police and hospital sources told PTI.

The autopsy report of the actor did not mention the exact cause of death, said a police officer on Friday.

On the face of it, there were no signs of unnatural death but the opinion has been reserved," he said, adding that the exact cause of death will be known after reports of chemical analysis of the viscera and histopathology tests were received.

Sidharth Shukla is survived by his mother and two sisters.

The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya Rao.