Sidhu Moose Wala’s pet dogs refuse to eat after Punjabi singer’s death: Video

New Delhi: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s shocking death on May 29th has caused immense misery to his family, friends and fans. Now a heartbreaking video of his pet dogs Shera and Bagheera, refusing to eat food after his demise has surfaced online. The two pet dogs continue waiting for their master and are lying down near Sidhu’s tractor. The two reportedly also often climb up to the terrace and look down, trying to spot Sidhu.

Check out the video:

A report in ETimes quotes Sidhu’s neighbours sharing, “Shera and Baghera used to get a lot of affection from Moose Wala. They have not been eating since Sunday evening, continuously laying in a corner. They look up only if they hear some noise hoping it would be their master”.

It further added, “Shera had a healthy diet and ate thrice a day but now he isn’t eating anything. Baghera too has lost weight”.

Moose Wala was a dog lover and his furry friends indeed have the most unconditional love and undying loyalty for their owner.

Recently, the tragic death of popular Punjabi artist Sidhu Moose Wala shocked fans all over the world. In a video that has emerged on social media, it's seen that his dogs have stopped eating since the demise of their master.

Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered in broad day light in Mansa district of Punjab. The singer suffered various bullet shots by a gang of goons. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has taken responsibility for Sidhu's death. Vishal Dadlani, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Shehnaaz Gill among various others expressed their grief at his untimely demise.