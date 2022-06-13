NEW DELHI: Late rapper-singer Sidhu Moosewala was recently paid a tribute at Times Square in New York on his 29th birth anniversary on June 11. Hundreds of his fans gathered at NYC's iconic building to celebrate and remember the Punjabi singer-turned-politician. The video of the Times Square building has gone viral on social media.

His fans were seen getting emotional and also celebrating the popularity of the Punjabi singer. They were seen clicking photos and taking videos as the massive billboards played Sidhu Moosewala's songs. At one point of time, they even displayed a photo of the late singer with his mother. People in the comments section were overwhelmed and rushed to pay their respects to the late artiste. One user wrote, "Nobody can beat our legend." Yet another wrote, "Rest in power, legend."

The 28-year-old rapper was brutally shot dead by a group of assailants in broad daylight in Punjab on May 29. He would have turned 29 on June 11. Sidhu was killed a day after the government lifted security of 424 people, including his.

Singer Mika Singh, who turned a year older on June 10, had said that he would not be celebrating his birthday this year as a mark of respect to the unfortunate deaths of fellow singers Sidhu Moose Wala and KK. KK passed away after a suspected heart attack in Kolkata, post a concert performance.

Santosh Jadhav, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been detained as a suspect by the police.

The Pune Police on June 12 arrested Santosh Jadhav and Navnath Suryawanshi from Gujarat and produced them before a court in Pune. Earlier, Sourav Mahakal an accomplice of Santosh Jadhav and a suspect in Singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder case was also arrested on June 8.

The Delhi Police had earlier said gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in its custody, was the mastermind behind singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder, and that a close associate of the main shooter involved in the brutal killing in Punjab's Mansa last month had been arrested.

On the trail of singer Sidhu Moosewala's killers, the Punjab Police on June 6 arrested Sandeep alias Kekra, who allegedly provided real-time information to the eight sharp-shooters on the singer's movement. Police officials said Kekra had provided clues that pointed to the involvement of Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol and nephew Sachin.

