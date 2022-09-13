SIIMA thanks Rocking Star Yash for bringing them to Bengaluru

New Delhi: The Indian box office, ever since the pandemic got over, hasn't been able to churn out numbers like the way it used to. Big films, not only from Bollywood but also from the South Indian film industry, are not performing well at the ticket counter. But amidst of all this, the film that has changed the box office dynamics with its unprecedented collection is KGF 2, starring Yash.

While all the major players in the field were battling to produce something with broad appeal, Yash provided the audience with a huge blockbuster that let the Kannada industry shine internationally. The dynamics of the Kannada film industry were altered by his box office magic, and this helped pave the way for a number of significant award ceremonies, ceremonies, and events.

While everyone is praising Karnataka for hosting the most prestigious event, SIIMA thanked Yash for bringing them to Bengaluru during the ceremony. The attendees of the award ceremony complimented Yash for taking the initiative to request that SIIMA be held in Karnataka in addition to recognising his initiative. In addition to realising his dream, the Rocking Star also created the conditions for other significant events to occur across the entire movie, not only in Karnataka.

Yash also expressed his delight about the same at an award event as he mentioned that previously the actors used to travel to other cities for such prestigious events and it's come to Bengaluru which is only the beginning, and slowly this will expand to all states and no longer be limited to just one or two cities in the South Industry

Other than this while sharing an update about the next chapter of KGF franchise, Yash said "it will take time. Whatever I do has to be done correctly and we'll come back at the correct time.” From opening at 54 Crores to becoming the biggest star on the map, Yash has delivered. Both him and his films have won India over and have successfully set a mark in Indian cinema. While the film KGF2 managed to grab big numbers for its first-day collection, it has been constantly gaining a lot of love on the OTT platform as well.

On the work front the actor has multiple projects in line up. It includes names such as Googly 2 and one untitled next.