Singer-Actor Manasi Parekh sets major Garba outfit goals, check out her best looks this season!

New Delhi: Uri actress Manasi Parekh who rose to recognition on Indian television with her show 'India Calling' & was last seen in Sumit Sambhal Lega is a celebrated Gujarati actress with some fantastic critically acclaimed Hindi & Gujarati plays, movies to her credit. Her last movie with veteran actor Paresh Rawal titled Dear Father received love & adulation for the pairing.

Manasi Parekh performs with her singer husband Parthiv Gohil at one of Mumbai's biggest Garba events held at Nesco every year that sees crowds of thousands every day.

While each year fashion trends evolve, Manasi seems to have taken the fashion this Navratri a notch higher with her sartorial ethnic wear choices this season introducing some bold cuts, interesting color combinations as she dons one uber chic traditional look after the other the last 4 days.

Check out the photos for some Garba fashion inspiration:

This tube embellished blouse is everything fashion. We love the shells on it.

Who said Navratri has to be colorful, an all-white Ghaghra choli could be the best find this season with the right accessories & hairdo.

This Indo-western look is what every Gen Z Garba fan is going to dig. If you're bored of the OTT chania choli look, this serves as a classic Indo-western amalgamation & easy to dance too.

It just doesn't have to be loud colors & done to death color combinations, this one is out of the box, brownie points for the single blouse adding to the oomph this season.