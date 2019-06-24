close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Himesh Reshammiya

Singer Himesh Reshammiya's fear revealed

"Superstar Singer" will go on air from June 29 on Sony Entertainment Television.

Singer Himesh Reshammiya&#039;s fear revealed
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: Singer Himesh Reshammiya says he is extremely scared of animals.

During the auditions of the upcoming kids singing reality show "Superstar Singer", judge Himesh's biggest fear was revealed when he was requested for a selfie, read a statement. 

A 10-year-old boy from Jaipur, Rajasthan, was accompanied by his elder brother and his best friend Sultan (hen) to the audition. He requested Himesh to hold Sultan in his hands but he refused and mentioned that he is afraid of animals. 

"I am extremely scared of animals and like to maintain a safe distance from them. When Mohammed Fazil asked me to hold his pet Sultan in my hands, I was scared and jumped from my seat. It took me a lot of courage to get up from my seat and go on-stage to click a picture with Sultan," Himesh said.

"Superstar Singer" will go on air from June 29 on Sony Entertainment Television.

 

Tags:
Himesh ReshammiyaHimesh Reshammiya songsSuperstar Singer
Next
Story

Kareena, Karisma, Saif party in London

Must Watch

PT9M15S

Jharkhand: In the wake of theft crowd beat up the young man, Asks to chant 'Jai Shree Ram'