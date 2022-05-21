हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kanika Kapoor wedding

Singer Kanika Kapoor marries NRI beau Gautam in London, bride and groom look breathtaking in pastels - Watch

Kanika Kapoor wedding: She wore a beautiful light salmon pink lehenga-choli with exquisite heavy jewellery and complementing his bride, Gautam opted for a crisp white sherwani and churidaar with shining jewels on his neck. 

Singer Kanika Kapoor marries NRI beau Gautam in London, bride and groom look breathtaking in pastels - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who shot to fame in India with Meet Bros's composed Baby Doll song featuring Sunny Leone, tied the knot with NRI beau Gautam Hathiramani on Friday. The couple looked breathtaking in pastels, and fans couldn't be happier. 

KANIKA KAPOOR WEDS GAUTAM HATHIRAMANI

Kanika Kapoor wore a beautiful light salmon pink lehenga-choli with exquisite heavy jewellery. She looked nothing less than a dream in her wedding attire. Complementing his bride, groom Gautam opted for a crisp white sherwani and churidaar with shining jewels on his neck. Check out the Jai mala video and inside photos shared by many fan pages: 

KANIKA KAPOOR WEDDING

The famous singer had her family and close friends in attendance for the intimate wedding. She was previously married to an NRI named Raj Chandok, and together they have three children – Aayana, Samara, and Yuvraaj. Kanika first got married at 18 and the divorce happened in 2012. Hailing from Lucknow, the singer often visits India as her parents stay here. 

Kanika has delivered many hits including Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Tukur Tukur, Genda Phool and Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega among several others. 

Congratulations to the couple!

 

