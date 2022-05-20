हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kanika Kapoor wedding

Kanika Kapoor to marry NRI beau Gautam today, couple steal a kiss on Mehendi - Watch

Kanika Kapoor first got married at 18 and the divorce happened in 2012. She then moved back to Lucknow and stayed with her parents.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular singer Kanika Kapoor, who shot to fame in Bollywood with the superhit track Baby doll featuring Sunny Leone from Ragini MMS 2 is all set to marry her NRI beau Gautam. The pre-wedding ceremonies have kicked off in London and the couple is likely to get married today, May 20, 2022. 

KANIKA KAPOOR MEHENDI FUNCTION

Celebrity pap Viral Bhayani shared the photo post on his Instagram handle and fans dropped their congratulatory comments. Kanika Kapoor looks mesmerising on her pre-wedding functions and donned a beautiful green lehenga-choli for Mehendi function. The couple shared a passionate kiss too. 

The groom is an NRI businessman and the wedding is currently underway in London where the couple will reportedly tie the knot. On their Haldi function, Gautam wore a white kurta-pyjama while Kanika looked breathtaking in a silver/white lehenga. 

KANIKA KAPOOR WEDDING

The famous singer has her family and close friends in attendance for the intimate wedding. She was previously married to an NRI named Raj Chandok, and together they have three children – Aayana, Samara, and Yuvraaj. 

Kanika first got married at 18 and the divorce happened in 2012. She then moved back to Lucknow and stayed with her parents.

Congratulations to the couple!

 

 

