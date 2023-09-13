trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661846
NewsLifestylePeople
LIAM PAYNE HEALTH

Singer Liam Payne Rushed To Hospital Again With 'Agonising' Kidney Pain

Liam Payne Health Update: This is weeks after Liam cancelled his upcoming tour.

Last Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 01:54 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Singer Liam Payne Rushed To Hospital Again With 'Agonising' Kidney Pain Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Singer-songwriter Liam Payne has been rushed to hospital with "agonising kidney pain" after a previous hospital dash forced him to cancel an upcoming tour. The former 'One Direction' star reportedly fell ill during a trip to Lake Como, Italy with girlfriend Kate Cassidy, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

The 30-year-old was rushed to hospital once again after celebrating his and Kate's one-year ­anniversary. Medical professionals are thought to have kept the singer in where he'll remain for "several days" for "emergency treatment".


Sources say he's in a "bad way" but was being helped by Kate after the ordeal at a lakeside property after the weekend.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne)

As per 'Mirror.co.uk', doctors will reportedly carry out "every test possible" in a bid to get to the bottom of Liam's ongoing health issues.

"Liam is in a bad way but he's in the best place he can be and finally doctors will be able to get to the bottom of what is going on," an insider told 'The Sun'.

"Naturally he is gutted that his and Kate's trip to Lake Como has been ruined. But at least she was there to help him when he fell ill. Doctors have warned him not to expect to be signed off to go home for at least another six days. They want to do every test possible to understand the issue fully but they now suspect that there has been an underlying issue for a while that has been getting worse," they added.

It comes just weeks after Liam cancelled his upcoming tour after suffering a "serious kidney infection".

He was forced to call off his performances in South America after being rushed to hospital for the first time in August.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train