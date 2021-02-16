हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Neeti Mohan

Singer Neeti Mohan and hubby Nihaar Pandya announce pregnancy, share good news on their second anniversary!

Neeti Mohan got married to longtime boyfriend Nihaar Pandya on February 15, 2019. The fairytale wedding took place at the majestic Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. The singer along with her celeb sisters Shakti and Mukti Mohan had a bachelorette party in Goa ahead of her wedding. 

Singer Neeti Mohan and hubby Nihaar Pandya announce pregnancy, share good news on their second anniversary!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan and hubby Nihar Pandya shared their good news with fans on social media. The duo is expecting their first child and preggers glow is visible on mommy-to-be Neeti Mohan's face. 

Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya chose a perfect day to share the happy news with fans - on their second wedding anniversary (February 15). Neeti Mohan's caption reads: 1+1= 3 Mommy to be & Daddy to be what better day to announce than our second Anniversary!!!!! @nihaarpandya

Neeti Mohan got married to longtime boyfriend Nihaar Pandya on February 15, 2019. The fairytale wedding took place at the majestic Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad.

Neeti along with her celeb sisters Shakti and Mukti Mohan had a bachelorette party in Goa ahead of her wedding. She was joined by Ayushmann Khurrana's author-wife Tahira Kashyap and other close friends.

Ahead of her grand wedding, the Mohan sisters appeared on Kapil Sharma popular comedy show where Nihaar also joined them and in a filmy style proposed to her.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Neeti MohanNihaar Pandyaneeti mohan pregnantShakti Mohansinger neeti mohan
Next
Story

Pakistani viral video of Pawri Horai Hai invites a meme fest, Yashraj Mukhate of biggini shoot fame drops his version - Watch

Must Watch

PT2M29S

UP: PM Modi to give development work gift to Bahraich on Maharaja Suheldev's birth anniversary