Singer Neeti Mohan and hubby Nihaar Pandya announce pregnancy, share good news on their second anniversary!

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan and hubby Nihar Pandya shared their good news with fans on social media. The duo is expecting their first child and preggers glow is visible on mommy-to-be Neeti Mohan's face.

Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya chose a perfect day to share the happy news with fans - on their second wedding anniversary (February 15). Neeti Mohan's caption reads: 1+1= 3 Mommy to be & Daddy to be what better day to announce than our second Anniversary!!!!! @nihaarpandya

Neeti Mohan got married to longtime boyfriend Nihaar Pandya on February 15, 2019. The fairytale wedding took place at the majestic Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad.

Neeti along with her celeb sisters Shakti and Mukti Mohan had a bachelorette party in Goa ahead of her wedding. She was joined by Ayushmann Khurrana's author-wife Tahira Kashyap and other close friends.

Ahead of her grand wedding, the Mohan sisters appeared on Kapil Sharma popular comedy show where Nihaar also joined them and in a filmy style proposed to her.