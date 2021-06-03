Singer Neeti Mohan and hubby Nihaar Pandya blessed with a baby boy!

New Delhi: Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan and hubby Nihaar Pandya have turned parents to a baby boy! The duo announced the baby arrival news on social media with adorable posts. Both mommy and baby are keeping well.

Singer Neeti Mohan took to Instagram and wrote: Our family, @nihaarpandya & me are ecstatic to have welcomed our Baby Boy yesterday. To hold this little one in my arms is the most surreal feeling ever! Still sinking in. We are overjoyed and Thank every one for the love and wishes

Proud hubby Nihaar wrote a heartfelt note: My Beautiful wife gives me the chance to teach our little boy everything my father has taught me. She continues to spread more and more Love into my Life each day. Most importantly, Neeti and our New born are both healthy and fine. Today on this Cloudy / Rainy day in Mumbai,

We witnessed our 'SON-rise' ..With folded hands, The Mohan's and The Pandya's sincerely Thank God, the Doctors, family, friends and All well wishers are very kind for showering Immense Care, Love and Support on us Always. Thank you All Gratitude @neetimohan18 #gratitude #blessed

Sister Shakti Mohan including several celebs such as Gauahar Khan, Tahira Kashyap among others wished the couple.

Neeti Mohan got married to longtime boyfriend Nihaar Pandya on February 15, 2019. The fairytale wedding took place at the majestic Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad.

Neeti along with her celeb sisters Shakti and Mukti Mohan had a bachelorette party in Goa ahead of her wedding. She was joined by Ayushmann Khurrana's author-wife Tahira Kashyap and other close friends.

Ahead of her grand wedding, the Mohan sisters appeared on Kapil Sharma popular comedy show where Nihaar also joined them and in a filmy style proposed to her.