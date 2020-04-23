हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neha Kakkar

Singer Neha Kakkar's 'Move On Challenge' to get over ex-boyfriends creates a storm online - Watch

She urged women out there to not cry over their past relationships and move on in life.

Singer Neha Kakkar&#039;s &#039;Move On Challenge&#039; to get over ex-boyfriends creates a storm online - Watch

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar is not only known for her chartbuster songs but also for her social media videos which are liked by her fanbase. She has a solid social media presence of over 36.5 million followers on Instagram alone, so you can well imagine how much her fans adore her!

Recently, Neha took to Instagram and shared #MoveOnChallenge post which basically is for getting over ex-boyfriends. The video features her and other girls as well and her new song 'Jinke Liye' plays at the backdrop. 

Watch it here:

She urged women out there to not cry over their past relationships and move on in life.

Neha was earlier dating actor Himansh Kohli but headed for a break-up after being in a relationship for almost a year. 

Neha Kakkar has songs like Kala Chashma, Sunny Sunny, Manali Trance, Second Hand Jawani, London Thumakda, Main Tera Boyfriend, Dilbar, Aankh Maarey, Coca Cola, Hauli Hauli, Dheeme Dheeme and Garmi to name a few. 

She judged singing reality show 'Indian Idol season 10 and 11' respectively.

 

Tags:
Neha KakkarNeha Kakkar songsjinke liyeHimansh Kohlimove on challengeneha kakkar boyfriend
Next
Story

Entertainment News: TV actress Aashka Goradia's throwback pole dancing video has got internet hooked - Watch
Corona Meter
  • 21393Confirmed
  • 4258Discharged
  • 681Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M25S

DNA: Monks are unsafe in our nation? Watch analysis