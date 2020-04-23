Singer Neha Kakkar's 'Move On Challenge' to get over ex-boyfriends creates a storm online - Watch

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar is not only known for her chartbuster songs but also for her social media videos which are liked by her fanbase. She has a solid social media presence of over 36.5 million followers on Instagram alone, so you can well imagine how much her fans adore her!

Recently, Neha took to Instagram and shared #MoveOnChallenge post which basically is for getting over ex-boyfriends. The video features her and other girls as well and her new song 'Jinke Liye' plays at the backdrop.

Watch it here:

She urged women out there to not cry over their past relationships and move on in life.

Neha was earlier dating actor Himansh Kohli but headed for a break-up after being in a relationship for almost a year.

Neha Kakkar has songs like Kala Chashma, Sunny Sunny, Manali Trance, Second Hand Jawani, London Thumakda, Main Tera Boyfriend, Dilbar, Aankh Maarey, Coca Cola, Hauli Hauli, Dheeme Dheeme and Garmi to name a few.

She judged singing reality show 'Indian Idol season 10 and 11' respectively.