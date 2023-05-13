Singer Papon Hospitalized, Shares Heartwarming Pic Of Son Attending Him; Fans Express Concern

Mumbai: Singer Angarag Papon Mahanta who due to health issues got admitted to a hospital on Friday shared an emotional and precious moment of his life. Taking to Instagram, 'Barfi' singer got emotional after seeing his son Puhor as a night attendant at the hospital.

In the picture, Papon can be seen on the hospital bed and his son sitting next to him. The note read, "We all fight these small battles alone. I don't personally like posting these incidents on social media. But last night was different. It was for the first time, my little boy who is all of 13 opted to be the night attendant at the hospital! It's a emotional moment and I wanted to share with my friends and well wishers :)"

He added, "I remember all those times I used to do this for my parents. I wish they were around to witness their grandson Puhor taking his turn already! Blessed I feel and thank you all for all the blessings and good wishes! I am feeling much better now!"

This is what the father-and-son bond is all about. As soon as the news of him being unwell was posted, the singer's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section. Actor Adil Hussain wrote, "Haaare.. Ki hol bhai..."

Shaan Mukherji wrote, "Ironic but in the sweetest way .. you feel so good .. though not so well .. I can totally connect with this .. GetWell Soon Bro."

One of the users wrote, "Take care Papon da.. Get well soon." He sang in several other languages, including Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Tamil, and Marathi. Films including 'Madras Cafe', 'Barfi', 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', and others.