Papon

Singer Papon launches sad romantic single

'Har lamhaa' is penned and composed by Murli Agarwal and Raaj Aashoo, respectively. 

Mumbai: Singer Papon has come out with sad romantic single 'Har lamhaa', and says he is very satisfied with the end result.

The track by Papon, who has lent his voice to popular Hindi film songs like 'Jiyein kyun' and 'Moh moh ke dhaage', released on Indie Music Label's official YouTube channel on Thursday. 

"I`m glad that I had the opportunity to sing a track like 'Har lamhaa'. The entire team has worked very hard on the song and the we are very satisfied with the end result," Papon said in a statement. 

"Independent music has been growing rapidly of late and platforms like Indie Music Label are a real boost to the indie space. I`m looking forward to `Har lamhaa` and hope to do more singles in the times to come," he added.

On the track, Naushad Khan, Managing Director of Indie Music Label, said: "We had been planning 'Har lamhaa' with Papon for a while now. He's such a fantastic artiste and his songs have the rare quality of touching the listeners' heart. 

"With 'Har lamhaa', we are very confident about the track and are rest assured that people will give it all the love it deserves."

PaponPapon songsHar Lamhaa
