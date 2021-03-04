हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shreya Ghoshal and hubby Shiladitya share good news, singer posts baby name too!

Singer Shreya Ghoshal looks gorgeous flaunting her pregnancy glow. The couple took to their respective social media handles and shared the news with fans. 

New Delhi: Famous Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal and husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya announced their first baby arrival with an adorable picture post. The couple took to their respective social media handles and shared the news with fans. 

Singer Shreya Ghoshal looks gorgeous flaunting her pregnancy glow. Her adorable post reads: Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives.

Her hubby Shiladitya posted: Cannot wait to cherish this bundle of excitement coming up in our lives and a whole new experience to share with @shreyaghoshal ・・・Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives.

Shreya Ghoshal got married to her childhood friend Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony on February 5, 2015. 

Congratulations to the couple!

 

