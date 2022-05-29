Singer Sidhu Moosewala dead: A look at his SUPERHIT Punjabi tracks

NEW DELHI: Sidhu Moosewala, 27, on Sunday (May 29) breathed his last before he was fired upon several rounds of bullets by gangsters in Mansa district of Punjab. Originally named Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, he hailed from Moosa, a village in Punjab's Mansa district. He began his singing career with the duet song 'G Wagon'. His ticket to fame was the hit 2017 song 'So High' which was released on his YouTube channel. The 28-year-old electrical engineering graduate went on to garner 10.7 million YouTube subscribers.

We take a look at some of his famous superhit tracks:

G Wagon

After graduation, Sidhu Moose Wala moved to Canada and there he released his first song 'G Wagon'. He started to perform live in India in 2018. He had also performed successful live shows in Canada.

So High

Moose Wala got his breakthrough with the song "So High" in 2017, a gangster rap collaboration with Byg Byrd. The song won him the 2017 Best Lyricist award at the Brit Asia TV Music Awards. Released in 2017, the song has currently over 477 million views on YouTube.

Issa Jatt

Sidhu Moosewala continued his success with singles like 'Issa Jatt', 'Tochan', 'Selfmade', 'Famous' and 'Warning Shots'. At the 2018 PTC Punjabi Music Awards he was nominated for the Best New Age Sensation award for 'Issa Jatt'.

Just Listen

Sidhu Moosewala released this song in January 2018 and it was widely loved by the audience. The lyrics of this song were also written by Moosewala himself.

Legend

This song was released in 2019 and was written and composed by Sidhu Moosewala himself. The song has over 133 million views on YouTube currently.

Hathyar

This song was released in August 2019. The lyrics of this song were also written by Moosewala himself.

Old Skool

In 2020, he featured in "Old Skool", sung by Prem Dhillon. The song was followed by "Tibeyan Da Putt", which topped the iTunes charts and was ranked at number 8 on the Apple Music charts in India.

Tibeyan Da Putt

After the success of Old Skool, Sidhu Moosewala released this song in March 2020. Currently, the song has over 125 million views on YouTube.

The Last Ride

This song was released by Sidhu Moosewala just a few days back. Uncannily, this song, which will be remembered as the singer’s last song, talked about death. The art for his latest single 'The Last Ride' was a picture from the murder scene of American rapper Tupac, which is also one of the most publicised cases of a drive-by shooting.

