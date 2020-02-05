हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Abhishek Bachchan

Sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda posts cute throwback photo to wish Abhishek Bachchan on birthday

Abhishek Bachchan replied by putting a heart and hugging face emoticon.

Sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda posts cute throwback photo to wish Abhishek Bachchan on birthday

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan shared an adorable throwback photograph of her actor brother Abhishek Bachchan, who turned 44 on Wednesday.

Shweta took to Instagram, where she shared a black and white photograph of their childhood days.

"Forever and a day with you, on a bicycle built for two," she captioned the image, where Abhishek can be seen sitting on a mini tractor like bicycle while Shweta is helping him ride the bicycle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Forever and a day with you, on a bicycle built for two 

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

Abhishek replied by putting a heart and hugging face emoticon.

On the work front, Abishek will be seen in "The Big Bull", "Ludo" and "Bob Biswas". He was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's "Manmarziyaan" alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

 

Abhishek BachchanAbhishek Bachchan BirthdayShweta Bachchan Nandahappy birthday Abhishek Bachchan
