close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Janhvi Kapoor

#Sistergoals: Janhvi Kapoor puts make-up on Khushi

Janhvi on Tuesday evening posted a string of videos on her Instagram stories. In one video, the "Dhadak" actress says she did the eye make-up for Khushi.

#Sistergoals: Janhvi Kapoor puts make-up on Khushi

Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor turned make-up artist for her younger sister Khushi, making her look like a doll.

Janhvi on Tuesday evening posted a string of videos on her Instagram stories. In one video, the "Dhadak" actress says she did the eye make-up for Khushi.

In another clip, Janhvi asks Khushi to show off her eye make-up, and an image shows Khushi flaunting her glittery eyes. 

Janhvi has started shooting for her upcoming next "RoohiAfza", a horror comedy along with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and directed by debutant Hardik Mehta, also stars Varun Sharma.

It is slated to release on March 20, 2020.

 

Tags:
Janhvi KapoorKhushi Kapoorroohiafza
Next
Story

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's birthday wish for Arjun Kapoor is too cute for words—See pics

Must Watch

PT3M20S

Monsoon hits North India, heavy rainfall in UP