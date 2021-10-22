Slumdog Millionaire actress Freida Pinto's one-year-old wedding with Cory Tran not a 'secret', they kiss and tell!

New Delhi: The Slumdog Millionaire actress, Freida Pinto finally broke the news of her hush-hush wedding with fiancé Cory Tran. She, however, went on to explain in a long Instagram post about how theirs was not a secret wedding and they shared it with whoever asked.

Freida Pinto dropped a passionate lip-lock picture along with the note reading: Yes, yes, it's true. One year ago I married this gorgeous man of my dreams. No, we were not keeping it a secret or anything. We were simply just enjoying life and happily shared the news with anyone who asked. @coryt and I believe so much in balancing spontaneity with just the right amount of planning. One day it felt so right and so genuinely aligned that we decided we wanted to make it official. This felt so special and fun and let's be honest… it reflected the time in our world just perfectly! The Honda centre has a whole new meaning in our lives now.

Freida Pinto and fiancé Cory Tran are all set to welcome their first child. The duo got engaged in November 2019. Freida announced the news with her fans on social media on the occasion of Cory’s birthday.

On the work front, Freida Pinto was last seen in Hillbilly Elegyin in 2020. It was directed by Ron Howard.