Preggers Freida Pinto dons white monokini, drops stunning photoshoot in spring pool - In Pics

New Delhi: Actress Freida Pinto is enjoying her pregnancy these days and has that perfect glow too. The Slumdog Millionaire star took to social media and dropped her stunning photoshoot online, leaving fans and friends gasping for breath.

Freida Pinto donned a white monokini and posed in water. She captioned the post: Wow! What a year I have had and the growth and learning has been immense! I can't wait to walk into this new phase with peace, grace, gratitude and an open mind. My heart beats with love and anticipation for this new life. Thank you to my community for the love, support and birthday wishes.

Freida Pinto and fiancé Cory Tran are all set to welcome their first child. The duo got engaged in November 2019. Freida announced the news with her fans on social media on the occasion of Cory’s birthday.

On the work front, Freida Pinto was last seen in Hillbilly Elegyin in 2020. It was directed by Ron Howard.